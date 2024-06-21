Birchills Church of England Community Academy in Farringdon Street was handed a "Good" rating by Ofsted after a visit by the education watchdog in April.

It was also found to be "living up to its foundation as a Church school" after a Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) inspection earlier this year.

In its report, Ofsted found the school – which is part of the St Chad’s Academies Trust – to be a "calm and orderly place" and noted the "warm relationships" between pupils and staff.

Inspectors described pupils as "polite" and found they had "respect" for each other.

Birchills Church of England Community Academy celebrating a positive Ofsted report. Picture rear is head Gemma Poole with acting head Katie Quantrill

The youngsters were also praised as being "enthusiastic" about the roles they take on at the school, including as playground leaders and classroom managers.

The curriculum was noted as being "successfully redesigned" so that all pupils were given the "necessary knowledge" to build on their learning.