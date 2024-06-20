'Most' motorists banned from roads near two Dudley schools – find out why

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Legal traffic orders have come into force in two areas of the borough as part of Dudley Council's School Streets initiative, with roads near to Peter’s Hill Primary in Brierley Hill and Brook Primary in Stourbridge affected.

The roads include George Street and Oakfield Close near to Brook Primary and Beaumont Drive near to Peter's Hill.

Most motorists are now prohibited from driving on the roads from 8am to 9.15am and between 2.30pm and 3.45pm.

Exemptions have however been put in place for residents and vehicles which require "continuous access".

The enforcement action is being led by West Midlands Police and will see anyone found breaching the order face the possibility of a fixed penalty notice.

Dudley Council said the experimental traffic regulation order will be monitored for up to 18 months before it will be decided if it is to become permanent.

The local authority was able to roll out the scheme thanks to £72,000 of funding from the West Midlands Combined Authority.

Balvinder Heran, deputy chief executive at Dudley Council, said: "[The council] wants to find the best ways to improve road safety for school runs and we are dedicated to supporting more children to use active travel for their ongoing health and wellbeing.

“We are pleased to be piloting this innovative scheme, which could also help to reduce pollution in the areas, and I would like to thank both schools for their ongoing support with this experimental traffic scheme.”

Dudley Council said there has been "extensive engagement and consultation" in the communities and the order has been "advertised widely" to inform motorists.

Parents and carers of pupils attending the two schools affected will be kept informed of any developments through their school.