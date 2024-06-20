Brownhills school where pupils are 'happy and safe' gets ‘good’ Ofsted rating

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Bosses at St Bernadette’s Catholic Primary School, in Narrow Lane, said they were proud to have received another ‘good’ rating following an Ofsted inspection carried out earlier this year.

Ofsted gave the school, which is part of the St John Bosco Catholic Academy trust, the second highest rating for all areas inspected – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

The latest assessment means the school has matched the grade it achieved when it was inspected three years ago.

Children and staff from St Bernadette\'s Catholic Primary School in Brownhills celebrate a good Ofsted report

Gary Linford, Principal of St Bernadette’s, said: “The recent Ofsted inspection which took place in May 2024, confirmed that the school remains good in all areas.

“St Bernadette’s is a proud school serving the families of Brownhills with care, love and commitment.

“The report highlighted some incredible achievements and gave wonderful examples of what it is like to be a pupil at St Bernadette’s.

“Our pupils have a curriculum that enables pupils to enjoy and achieve. Pupils refer to the school as being like a family because pupils feel happy and safe.

“Pupils thrive in a calm environment, are kind to each other and behave well in lessons.

“The success of the teachers and leaders is something we would want to celebrate as they have ably supported our pupils to make progress both educationally and in developing their talents.

“This Ofsted report is something to be celebrated. This outcome now makes St Bernadette’s the school of choice in Brownhills, securing its place in supporting primary-age pupils to achieve well in their next steps.”

The report did highlight some areas which St Bernadette’s needed to improve on such as teachers not always responding effectively to pupil errors.

Inspectors also said records of concerns about pupils are not reviewed regularly enough to check that the information is current while targets set for SEND pupils did not provide sufficient information about the support they should receive.

But the report praised the school’s ambition and said the curriculum was designed to ensure children enjoyed and achieved. Inspectors also noted how the pupils were kind to each other and behaved well.