All 59 of the Wolverhampton schools, nurseries and campuses given five-star hygiene marks this year

Each month schools, colleges and nurseries across Wolverhampton are inspected by food safety experts to check the strictest standards are being adhered to in the city's educational establishments.

Published

Dozens have been inspected in the first half of this year and have come through with flying colours, winning the highest possible mark - five out of five.

Below are all the schools, nurseries, campuses and colleges in the city that have been awarded five-star ratings so far this year:

ABC Early Learning & Childcare Centre UK Ltd

  • Brabourne Avenue

  • Last inspection: January 18

ABM Catering @ Broadmeadow Special School

  • Lansdowne Road

  • Last inspection: January 16

ABM Catering @ Christ Church CE Junior School

  • Woodcote Road

  • Last inspection: March 21

ABM Catering @ Claregate Primary School

  • Chester Avenue

  • Last inspection: March 21

ABM Catering @ D'Eyncourt Primary School

  • Mullett Road

  • Last inspection: January 16

ABM Catering @ Long Knowle Primary School

  • Blackwood Avenue

  • Last inspection: February 6

ABM Catering @ Rakegate Primary School

  • Rakegate Close

  • Last inspection: April 23

ABM Catering @ Stow Heath Primary School

  • Hill Road

  • Last inspection: April 23

ABM Catering @ Westcroft School

  • Greenacres Avenue

  • Last inspection: January 18

ABM Catering @ Woden Primary School

  • Springfield Road

  • Last inspection: January 29

Alliance In Partnership @ Colton Hills Community School

  • Jeremy Road

  • Last inspection: June 7

Alliance In Partnership @ St Matthias School

  • Deans Road

  • Last inspection: February 29

Aspens Services @ St Peters Collegiate Church Of England School

  • Compton Park

  • Last inspection: May 2

Berrington Lodge Nursery

  • Tettenhall Road

  • Last inspection: February 22

Blakenhall Neighbourhood Nursery

  • Sedgley Street

  • Last inspection: March 7

Caterlink @ Corpus Christi Catholic Primary Academy

  • Ashmore Avenue

  • Last inspection: March 14

Caterlink @ Dunstall Hill Primary School

  • Dunstall Avenue

  • Last inspection: May 17

Caterlink @ SS Peter & Paul Catholic Primary School

  • Hordern Close

  • Last inspection: April 23

Caterlink @ St Anthony's Catholic Primary School

  • Stafford Road

  • Last inspection: March 15

Caterlink @ St Edmunds Catholic Academy

  • Compton Park

  • Last inspection: April 26

Caterlink @ St Mary And John Catholic Primary

  • Caledonia Road

  • Last inspection: March 20

Caterlink @ St Michael's Catholic Primary School

  • Telford Gardens

  • Last inspection: May 7

Caterlink @ St Patrick's Catholic Primary Academy

  • Graiseley Lane

  • Last inspection: March 7

Caterlink @ St Teresa's Catholic Primary School

  • Malins Road

  • Last inspection: March 7

City of Wolverhampton College, Wulfrun Campus

  • Paget Road

  • Last inspection: March 21

East Park Primary School

  • Hollington Road

  • Last inspection: March 14

Elston Hall Primary School

  • Stafford Road

  • Last inspection: May 10

Fallings Park Primary School

  • Old Fallings Lane

  • Last inspection: April 23

Hill Avenue Primary School

  • Hill Avenue

  • Last inspection: April 16

Little Oaks Day Nursery, Woodfield Avenue

  • Last inspection: February 27

Little Oaks Day Nursery, Stafford Road

  • Last inspection: April 5

Moreton Community School

  • Old Fallings Lane

  • Last inspection: March 20

Northwood Park Primary School

  • Collingwood Road

  • Last inspection: February 23

OCS Food Co @ Thomas Telford University Technical College

  • Cambridge Street

  • Last inspection: June 6

Parkfield Primary School

  • Dimmock Street

  • Last inspection: March 14

Penn Hall Special School

  • Vicarage Road

  • Last inspection: March 12

Pine Green Academy, Valley Park Campus

  • Cromer Gardens

  • Last inspection: May 3

Purple Stars Day Nursery

  • Duke Street

  • Last inspection: February 27

Rainbow Kidz, Lanesfield Methodist Church

  • Laburnum Road

  • Last inspection: May 29

Shire Services @ Holy Trinity Catholic Primary School

  • Fraser Street

  • Last inspection: March 15

Shire Services @ Lawnswood Campus

  • Lawnswood Avenue

  • Last inspection: March 22

Shire Services @ St Albans CE Academy

  • St Albans Close

  • Last inspection: February 2

Smestow Academy

  • Windmill Crescent

  • Last inspection: May 3

Springfield Cafe (University Of Wolverhampton)

  • Grimstone Street

  • Last inspection: February 27

Springvale Primary School

  • Kenilworth Crescent

  • Last inspection: March 14

St Andrews Church of England Primary School

  • Coleman Street

  • Last inspection: March 19

St Bartholomew's CE Primary School

  • Sedgley Road

  • Last inspection: March 7

STRiVE @ St Andrews Church of England Primary School

  • Coleman Street

  • Last inspection: February 13

STRiVE @ Royal Wolverhampton School

  • Penn Road

  • Last inspection: May 29

The Khalsa Academy

  • Millfields Road

  • Last inspection: March 21

Tip Top Day Nursery

  • Dilloways Lane

  • Last inspection: March 26

Twinkle Stars Day Nursery

  • Grassy Lane

  • Last inspection: January 12

Wednesfield Academy

  • Lichfield Road

  • Last inspection: January 24

Westacre Infant School

  • Finchfield Hill

  • Last inspection: February 27

Wilkinson Primary School

  • Walter Road

  • Last inspection: March 21

Wodensfield Primary School

  • Woden Avenue

  • Last inspection: February 9

Wood End Primary School

  • Wood End Road

  • Last inspection: February 23

Woodbury School

  • Hellier Road

  • Last inspection: April 25

Young Ones Day Nursery

  • Wood End Road

  • Last inspection: May 8

