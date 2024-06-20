Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Dozens have been inspected in the first half of this year and have come through with flying colours, winning the highest possible mark - five out of five.

Below are all the schools, nurseries, campuses and colleges in the city that have been awarded five-star ratings so far this year:

ABC Early Learning & Childcare Centre UK Ltd

Brabourne Avenue

Last inspection: January 18

ABM Catering @ Broadmeadow Special School

Lansdowne Road

Last inspection: January 16

ABM Catering @ Christ Church CE Junior School

Woodcote Road

Last inspection: March 21

ABM Catering @ Claregate Primary School

Chester Avenue

Last inspection: March 21

ABM Catering @ D'Eyncourt Primary School

Mullett Road

Last inspection: January 16

ABM Catering @ Long Knowle Primary School

Blackwood Avenue

Last inspection: February 6

ABM Catering @ Rakegate Primary School

Rakegate Close

Last inspection: April 23

ABM Catering @ Stow Heath Primary School

Hill Road

Last inspection: April 23

ABM Catering @ Westcroft School

Greenacres Avenue

Last inspection: January 18

ABM Catering @ Woden Primary School

Springfield Road

Last inspection: January 29

Alliance In Partnership @ Colton Hills Community School

Jeremy Road

Last inspection: June 7

Alliance In Partnership @ St Matthias School

Deans Road

Last inspection: February 29

Aspens Services @ St Peters Collegiate Church Of England School

Compton Park

Last inspection: May 2

Berrington Lodge Nursery

Tettenhall Road

Last inspection: February 22

Blakenhall Neighbourhood Nursery

Sedgley Street

Last inspection: March 7

Caterlink @ Corpus Christi Catholic Primary Academy

Ashmore Avenue

Last inspection: March 14

Caterlink @ Dunstall Hill Primary School

Dunstall Avenue

Last inspection: May 17

Caterlink @ SS Peter & Paul Catholic Primary School

Hordern Close

Last inspection: April 23

Caterlink @ St Anthony's Catholic Primary School

Stafford Road

Last inspection: March 15

Caterlink @ St Edmunds Catholic Academy

Compton Park

Last inspection: April 26

Caterlink @ St Mary And John Catholic Primary

Caledonia Road

Last inspection: March 20

Caterlink @ St Michael's Catholic Primary School

Telford Gardens

Last inspection: May 7

Caterlink @ St Patrick's Catholic Primary Academy

Graiseley Lane

Last inspection: March 7

Caterlink @ St Teresa's Catholic Primary School

Malins Road

Last inspection: March 7

City of Wolverhampton College, Wulfrun Campus

Paget Road

Last inspection: March 21

East Park Primary School

Hollington Road

Last inspection: March 14

Elston Hall Primary School

Stafford Road

Last inspection: May 10

Fallings Park Primary School

Old Fallings Lane

Last inspection: April 23

Hill Avenue Primary School

Hill Avenue

Last inspection: April 16

Little Oaks Day Nursery, Woodfield Avenue

Last inspection: February 27

Little Oaks Day Nursery, Stafford Road

Last inspection: April 5

Moreton Community School

Old Fallings Lane

Last inspection: March 20

Northwood Park Primary School

Collingwood Road

Last inspection: February 23

OCS Food Co @ Thomas Telford University Technical College

Cambridge Street

Last inspection: June 6

Parkfield Primary School

Dimmock Street

Last inspection: March 14

Penn Hall Special School

Vicarage Road

Last inspection: March 12

Pine Green Academy, Valley Park Campus

Cromer Gardens

Last inspection: May 3

Purple Stars Day Nursery

Duke Street

Last inspection: February 27

Rainbow Kidz, Lanesfield Methodist Church

Laburnum Road

Last inspection: May 29

Shire Services @ Holy Trinity Catholic Primary School

Fraser Street

Last inspection: March 15

Shire Services @ Lawnswood Campus

Lawnswood Avenue

Last inspection: March 22

Shire Services @ St Albans CE Academy

St Albans Close

Last inspection: February 2

Smestow Academy

Windmill Crescent

Last inspection: May 3

Springfield Cafe (University Of Wolverhampton)

Grimstone Street

Last inspection: February 27

Springvale Primary School

Kenilworth Crescent

Last inspection: March 14

St Andrews Church of England Primary School

Coleman Street

Last inspection: March 19

St Bartholomew's CE Primary School

Sedgley Road

Last inspection: March 7

STRiVE @ St Andrews Church of England Primary School

Coleman Street

Last inspection: February 13

STRiVE @ Royal Wolverhampton School

Penn Road

Last inspection: May 29

The Khalsa Academy

Millfields Road

Last inspection: March 21

Tip Top Day Nursery

Dilloways Lane

Last inspection: March 26

Twinkle Stars Day Nursery

Grassy Lane

Last inspection: January 12

Wednesfield Academy

Lichfield Road

Last inspection: January 24

Westacre Infant School

Finchfield Hill

Last inspection: February 27

Wilkinson Primary School

Walter Road

Last inspection: March 21

Wodensfield Primary School

Woden Avenue

Last inspection: February 9

Wood End Primary School

Wood End Road

Last inspection: February 23

Woodbury School

Hellier Road

Last inspection: April 25

Young Ones Day Nursery