All 59 of the Wolverhampton schools, nurseries and campuses given five-star hygiene marks this year
Each month schools, colleges and nurseries across Wolverhampton are inspected by food safety experts to check the strictest standards are being adhered to in the city's educational establishments.
Dozens have been inspected in the first half of this year and have come through with flying colours, winning the highest possible mark - five out of five.
Below are all the schools, nurseries, campuses and colleges in the city that have been awarded five-star ratings so far this year:
ABC Early Learning & Childcare Centre UK Ltd
Brabourne Avenue
Last inspection: January 18
ABM Catering @ Broadmeadow Special School
Lansdowne Road
Last inspection: January 16
ABM Catering @ Christ Church CE Junior School
Woodcote Road
Last inspection: March 21
ABM Catering @ Claregate Primary School
Chester Avenue
Last inspection: March 21
ABM Catering @ D'Eyncourt Primary School
Mullett Road
Last inspection: January 16
ABM Catering @ Long Knowle Primary School
Blackwood Avenue
Last inspection: February 6
ABM Catering @ Rakegate Primary School
Rakegate Close
Last inspection: April 23
ABM Catering @ Stow Heath Primary School
Hill Road
Last inspection: April 23
ABM Catering @ Westcroft School
Greenacres Avenue
Last inspection: January 18
ABM Catering @ Woden Primary School
Springfield Road
Last inspection: January 29
Alliance In Partnership @ Colton Hills Community School
Jeremy Road
Last inspection: June 7
Alliance In Partnership @ St Matthias School
Deans Road
Last inspection: February 29
Aspens Services @ St Peters Collegiate Church Of England School
Compton Park
Last inspection: May 2
Berrington Lodge Nursery
Tettenhall Road
Last inspection: February 22
Blakenhall Neighbourhood Nursery
Sedgley Street
Last inspection: March 7
Caterlink @ Corpus Christi Catholic Primary Academy
Ashmore Avenue
Last inspection: March 14
Caterlink @ Dunstall Hill Primary School
Dunstall Avenue
Last inspection: May 17
Caterlink @ SS Peter & Paul Catholic Primary School
Hordern Close
Last inspection: April 23
Caterlink @ St Anthony's Catholic Primary School
Stafford Road
Last inspection: March 15
Caterlink @ St Edmunds Catholic Academy
Compton Park
Last inspection: April 26
Caterlink @ St Mary And John Catholic Primary
Caledonia Road
Last inspection: March 20
Caterlink @ St Michael's Catholic Primary School
Telford Gardens
Last inspection: May 7
Caterlink @ St Patrick's Catholic Primary Academy
Graiseley Lane
Last inspection: March 7
Caterlink @ St Teresa's Catholic Primary School
Malins Road
Last inspection: March 7
City of Wolverhampton College, Wulfrun Campus
Paget Road
Last inspection: March 21
East Park Primary School
Hollington Road
Last inspection: March 14
Elston Hall Primary School
Stafford Road
Last inspection: May 10
Fallings Park Primary School
Old Fallings Lane
Last inspection: April 23
Hill Avenue Primary School
Hill Avenue
Last inspection: April 16
Little Oaks Day Nursery, Woodfield Avenue
Last inspection: February 27
Little Oaks Day Nursery, Stafford Road
Last inspection: April 5
Moreton Community School
Old Fallings Lane
Last inspection: March 20
Northwood Park Primary School
Collingwood Road
Last inspection: February 23
OCS Food Co @ Thomas Telford University Technical College
Cambridge Street
Last inspection: June 6
Parkfield Primary School
Dimmock Street
Last inspection: March 14
Penn Hall Special School
Vicarage Road
Last inspection: March 12
Pine Green Academy, Valley Park Campus
Cromer Gardens
Last inspection: May 3
Purple Stars Day Nursery
Duke Street
Last inspection: February 27
Rainbow Kidz, Lanesfield Methodist Church
Laburnum Road
Last inspection: May 29
Shire Services @ Holy Trinity Catholic Primary School
Fraser Street
Last inspection: March 15
Shire Services @ Lawnswood Campus
Lawnswood Avenue
Last inspection: March 22
Shire Services @ St Albans CE Academy
St Albans Close
Last inspection: February 2
Smestow Academy
Windmill Crescent
Last inspection: May 3
Springfield Cafe (University Of Wolverhampton)
Grimstone Street
Last inspection: February 27
Springvale Primary School
Kenilworth Crescent
Last inspection: March 14
St Andrews Church of England Primary School
Coleman Street
Last inspection: March 19
St Bartholomew's CE Primary School
Sedgley Road
Last inspection: March 7
STRiVE @ St Andrews Church of England Primary School
Coleman Street
Last inspection: February 13
STRiVE @ Royal Wolverhampton School
Penn Road
Last inspection: May 29
The Khalsa Academy
Millfields Road
Last inspection: March 21
Tip Top Day Nursery
Dilloways Lane
Last inspection: March 26
Twinkle Stars Day Nursery
Grassy Lane
Last inspection: January 12
Wednesfield Academy
Lichfield Road
Last inspection: January 24
Westacre Infant School
Finchfield Hill
Last inspection: February 27
Wilkinson Primary School
Walter Road
Last inspection: March 21
Wodensfield Primary School
Woden Avenue
Last inspection: February 9
Wood End Primary School
Wood End Road
Last inspection: February 23
Woodbury School
Hellier Road
Last inspection: April 25
Young Ones Day Nursery
Wood End Road
Last inspection: May 8