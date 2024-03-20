£56 million funding package for school refurbishment and building programme given the green light

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet has today agreed plans that will see scores of primary and secondary schools benefit from money to carry out refurbishments.

Money will also be spent on helping schools reduce their carbon footprint and combat rising energy costs, including improving insulation and ventilation, and installation of solar panels and air-source heat pumps wherever appropriate.

More than £14 million will also be allocated to improve existing provision for pupils with special educational needs (SEND), while more than £32 million will be spent on building brand new schools over the next three years to accommodate new housing developments.

The schools include new primary schools in Stafford, Tamworth, East Staffordshire and Lichfield, with an estimated £26.5 million new secondary school to be built in Stafford.

County Councillor Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education including SEND said: "Maintaining our schools and creating an environment that encourages learning is crucial for our children to thrive.

"This year, we're investing nearly £57 million in Staffordshire schools for upkeep and improvements, with £14 million of this used to improve existing provision for pupils with SEND.

“The funds will also be used to make schools more energy-efficient, directly contributing to the county council’s goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions.

"Some of this funding will also be used to deliver new school places and improve existing provision in schools for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

"This is to ensure children and young people, irrespective of background, can access a good education that enables them to fulfil their potential.”