Wolverhampton nursery opens doors under new ownership as bosses welcome first children and pledge to a 'bright future'

A nursery, which has reopened under new ownership, has taken in its first set of children with bosses looking forward to a bright future.

By Daniel Walton
Published
Nazma Meah, who owns the Purple Stars Day Nursery, Wolverhampton, and wants people to know that it's now under new ownership

Purple Stars Day Nursery, on Warwick Street, Wolverhampton, celebrated its ribbon-cutting ceremony in January.

The new nursery is based in same building as the now-closed Moonstone Day Care, which suddenly closed in September 2023.

The new owner and nursery manager, Nazma Meah, said despite an initial slow period, they were seeing a rising number of applicants.

Purple Stars Day Nursery offers day care services to children aged five and under, with extras funded places for those aged two, three and four years-old
