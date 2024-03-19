Wolverhampton nursery opens doors under new ownership as bosses welcome first children and pledge to a 'bright future'
A nursery, which has reopened under new ownership, has taken in its first set of children with bosses looking forward to a bright future.
Purple Stars Day Nursery, on Warwick Street, Wolverhampton, celebrated its ribbon-cutting ceremony in January.
The new nursery is based in same building as the now-closed Moonstone Day Care, which suddenly closed in September 2023.
The new owner and nursery manager, Nazma Meah, said despite an initial slow period, they were seeing a rising number of applicants.