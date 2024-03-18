In pictures: Wolverhampton students take to The Halls for poignant graduation ceremony

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Bachelors, Masters and Doctors of Science tossed their hats as they stood in front of the newly renamed University of Wolverhampton at The Halls, celebrating their academic achievement.

Families, friends and loved ones turned up to help mark the end of the former student's University lives, and the next stages of their post-academic future.

The graduation events also marked the first ceremony at The Halls since its re-naming earlier this month and spells a bright future for both the students and the venue.

Talking to students during the award ceremony, Chancellor the Rt Hon Lord Paul of Marylebone, PC, said: "You have shown amazing resilience in graduating today.

"The skills and fortitude you've developed during your time with us at University will stand in very good stead as you continue your journey as well as mastering your discipline.

The Chancellor of the University Lord Paul of Marylebone, gave a speech breaking through limitations and perseverance

"You will experience setbacks in life. How you respond to these moments will allow you to determine your future success. Let your university education also be a springboard to new possibilities. Do not set limitations on your ambition, your aspirations, or your future."

Students walked the red-carpeted stage at The Halls as they approached to honour the chancellor and collect their degrees, with parents, brothers and sisters, friends and fellow graduates all cheering them on from the stands.

This graduate was having the time of his life as he riled up the crowd!

Outside The Halls, the now graduates tossed their caps in a ceremony that students have upheld for generations, marking the end of their academic studies.

Baljinder Kaur, a Master of the university post-graduate in Physician Studies course, said: "I have definitely enjoyed the day, it has been the best day of my life so far.

"It was an amazing course and I have really enjoyed University, even if it was hard work. It was worth every second. The best day of my life."

Baljinder Kaur, from Wolverhampton, graduated with a Master's degree

Graduate students hugged their families and friends as they celebrated together outside of The Halls, with families travelling from all over the world to celebrate their loved one's achievements.

Jeremy Jonas, from Germany, who studied for a Masters's degree in Digital and Visual Communication on a partnership programme with Wolverhampton University celebrated with his mom and dad.

This happy trio spent the day together celebrating

He said: "I completed my undergraduates in Germany and I came here on a partnership programme. It has been quite a journey.

"It was fantastic studying in Wolverhampton, there were some ups and downs, but overall it was a fantastic experience. I met a lot of lovely people and have made some lovely friends. It was been amazing."

Baljinder Kaur from Wolverhampton with her friends, who all graduated at The Halls

The graduation ceremonies took place over a two-day period, with 1,100 students taking to the stage to join over 145,000 former graduates across the world.

Professor Ebrahim Adia, Vice-Chancellor at the University, said: "Our graduation ceremonies mark a major milestone in the lives of our students; the culmination of years of dedication and passion for their chosen studies.

1,100 students graduated iconic and newly renamed University of Wolverhampton at The Halls

"Every one of our graduates, along with all those who helped them along the path to this moment should feel rightly proud."