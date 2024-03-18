Children’s Laureate sows love of reading with a gardening tale

The event, held at Wolverhampton Grammar Junior School, was themed around Luna Loves Gardening, the fifth book in Coelho's bestselling Luna Loves... series.

Coelho and Lumbers entertained children from five local schools with stories, drawing activities, and fun facts about gardening, all inspired by Luna's latest adventure.

Luna loves tending plants, learning about insects and sharing her love for the community garden.

In the book, Luna finds out about plants from across the world and learns that every seed tells its own story.

Head librarian, Zoe Rowley, who organised the event in partnership with Andersen Press, said: "It was wonderful to see Joseph and Fiona sharing stories and drawings with children from schools across the city.

"As our school has a newly established story garden, Luna's latest gardening adventure provided perfect inspiration for our youngest students to make insect houses, sow seeds and decorate their own plant pots. Our children are now thoroughly enthused to explore gardening, books and nature."