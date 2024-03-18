£1m programme to help college students thrive

Haleswowen, Sandwell, Telford, Walsall and City of Wolverhampton are among the colleges involved in Thrive at College.

The West Midlands Mayor, Andy Street, visited South and City College Birmingham’s Bournville Campus to announce the £1 million pilot, which is to be formally launched in September.

It will offer support to people aged 19 to 24-years-old to help them to succeed during their time at college.