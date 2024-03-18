Express & Star
Close

£1m programme to help college students thrive

A group of seven colleges in the West Midlands are collaborating on a new pilot programme to improve the health and wellbeing of students.

Plus
By John Corser
Published
Mubasshir Ajaz, (Head of health and communities, WMCA), Rachael Clifford, (Senior delivery manager for Healthy Communities & Mental Wellbeing, WMCA), Mike Hopkins (Principal, South & City College Birmingham), Mayor Andy Street, Jacqui Maher (Vice Principal, SCCB), Claire Brooks, (Senior executive director - Student Engagement & Workforce Development, SCCB)

Haleswowen, Sandwell, Telford, Walsall and City of Wolverhampton are among the colleges involved in Thrive at College.

The West Midlands Mayor, Andy Street, visited South and City College Birmingham’s Bournville Campus to announce the £1 million pilot, which is to be formally launched in September.

It will offer support to people aged 19 to 24-years-old to help them to succeed during their time at college.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular