University of Wolverhampton planning new School of Medicine as well as clinical trials accreditation

The new medical school would train new recruits for the NHS to alleviate the current staffing crisis crippling healthcare in the UK, generate jobs and investment into the city.

The university is also seeking approval to create a research facility to carry out clinical trials which will enable thousands of Black Country hospital patients to undergo groundbreaking new treatments.

University vice-chancellor Professor Ebrahim Adia, revealed the plans at the Wolverhampton Business Forum meeting on Thursday night at Wolverhampton University's Springfield Campus.

When the forum's panel, which included Wolverhampton Council's leader Stephen Simpkins and chief executive Tim Johnson, were asked how the city could benefit economically from the healthcare sector, Professor Adia surprised the crowd with the ambitious plans.