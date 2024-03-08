Newfield Park Primary School in Whittingham Road has been granted permission to join Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust with effect from April 1.

The school’s 66 members of staff will all transfer to the academy trust, while around £20,000 in reserves will also be transferred to the new owners.

In a statement on its website, a school spokesperson said: “Governors looked at five different multi-academy trusts, all of which are based in the West Midlands and after several presentations, meetings and conversations our governors unanimously voted to join Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust.

“Shireland very much stood out as their values seemed to align with what we are about here at Newfield.