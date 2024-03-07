Sir Gavin Williamson unveils ‘exciting’ new educational play area at Featherstone school

The MP for South Staffordshire today cut the ribbon amongst students and teachers to unveil the new Discovery Hub at Featherstone Academy.

An extension of the early years facility, The Discovery Hub is an outdoor space which teachers hope will ‘encourage children’s natural curiosity’.

The new educational play area

The play area includes cushioned flooring, a natural wooden shelter, equipment, and resources. It has also been designed for the students to ‘explore the fun of learning’.

Students will be able to play with equilibrium using weighing scales, or use the prop stage, which will ‘encourage the vivid imaginations’ of the young pupils.

Sir Gavin attended the ceremony today to unveil the new hub, which was attended by staff members, representatives from the parish council, school volunteers, parents, and students.

Sir Gavin said: “It was a privilege to be asked to unveil the new Discovery Hub, which will no doubt have a positive impact on the development of young students. The facility has been set up to nurture the inquisitiveness that is naturally found in children and can develop into an appreciation for learning. The school is an asset to the community in Featherstone, and I’m pleased to support their endeavours for expanding their facilities.”

Adam Gatrad, headteacher of Featherstone Academy, said: “It was a pleasure to host Sir Gavin Williamson and members of the Parish Council at Featherstone Academy.

“We were able to showcase many recent changes and initiatives which will positively impact our children; particularly our new Discovery Hub. This brand new outdoor learning space was only possible through the dedication that my team has shown to constantly improve the experiences of our pupils.

“The school has had a raft of enhancements recently which have been financially supported by Greenheart Learning Partnership, which we are all very grateful for.”