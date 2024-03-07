Council plans to close nursery saying dwindling numbers were draining budget

The nursery at Highfields Primary School in Rowley Regis has been ‘temporarily’ closed since September last year but now Sandwell Council is planning to shut it down for good.

Governors voted unanimously more than 12 months ago to shut the doors of its nursery ahead of the start of the academic year saying that falling numbers were putting a strain on the school’s budget.

The request to close the nursery comes alongside a move to change the age range of the school from three-to-11-year-olds to five-to-11-year-olds.