Multi-million pound plans to rebuild Sandwell school take a step forward

Perryfields Academy in Oldbury, which is part of the Broadleaf Partnership Trust and serves around 1,000 pupils, has been prioritised by the Department for Education for its School Rebuilding Programme.

Education bosses have now confirmed a feasibility study for the project is now under way.

Experts from the Department for Education have already been on site and will spend the next 16 weeks plotting the best way forward to redevelop the base on Oldacre Road.

Discussions are ongoing as to whether some of the existing buildings can be incorporated into the new layout, or whether a complete rebuild is needed.

Headteacher Clare Harris said it was an important step towards providing community facilities for everyone.

She said: “We’re immensely proud to be in this area, and we want people to be proud of us.

“One of the things we’ve talked a lot about recently is we’re on a journey of improvement. Our students and staff are working incredibly hard in so many areas, and if we can give them buildings to match that spirit it’ll be so exciting to see where we can go.”

The project has been a key focus since Perryfields joined Broadleaf Partnership Trust in 2021, with an announcement a year later government help had been secured to replace what was deemed ‘significantly deteriorating facilities’.

Mrs Harris says being part of the trust has been invaluable.

She said: “Coming out of local authority control was a big step, but the support we’ve had from Broadleaf, the way they’ve really pushed for this really fills me with hope. It makes such a difference knowing someone is fighting for you in the same way you fight for the students and parents who come here.”

Broadleaf CEO Claire Pritchard said: “We’re hoping to get the outline options and drawn plans for the project soon and we can’t wait to share those with parents, carers and the community. This is a really exciting time but also we know we can’t stop.

“Perryfields was a school that desperately needed real investment; to help deliver that, to deliver a site to be proud of, and to deliver for the community our school serves will be one of the proudest achievements we could ever imagine.”

Once the final plans are signed off by the Department for Education, it is expected to be at least a two year process before the new facilities are ready.

Ms Pritchard added: “This is a once in a lifetime chance to get this right for our community, so getting the views and perspective from those schools that feed into Perryfields is crucial.

“We want to understand the emerging needs of pupils as well as fostering spaces that encourage sports, arts and other extra-curricular activities families are interested in, so we can hopefully provide facilities that are potentially lacking in Sandwell.”

Perryfields Academy originally opened in 1956 as Brandhall secondary modern, subsequently renamed Perryfields High and then in May 2021 converting to Perryfields Academy upon joining Broadleaf Partnership Trust.