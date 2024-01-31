Staff and students at Willenhall E-ACT Academy, on Furzebank Way, Willenhall, welcomed new headteacher Tim Marston earlier this month.

It comes as the school struggles to increase their Ofsted rating above 'requires improvement' - falling below par on each Ofsted rating since 2013.

However, in an exclusive talk with the Express & Star, Mr Marston said that he intends to take a 'realistic' approach to the school's future and operate in complete clarity.

Mr Marston laid out his plans for the school, saying: "The difficulty of coming into a school where you know that it needs to go through an improvement journey is what jobs you are going to prioritise first.

"We have spoken to staff about the tone and the way in which we're all going to work together with our young people, and we realise that we also don't get to improve the school without including the parents and the community.

"What we got in a message from all the students is that they want a school they can be really proud of. At the moment some of them like school, but not all. The school is not where it needs to be, our results show that, but we can and will do significantly better."