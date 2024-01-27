Teacher says fond farewell after more than 40 years at the same school

Julie Wooldridge is pictured with headteacher Donna Harper and the log book

When Julie Wooldridge earned her qualifications in the early 1980s there were very few teaching vacancies around due to an economic downturn at the time. After a succession of temporary posts she finally landed her dream job at Alumwell Infant School, in Primley Avenue, in Walsall.

She says: "I have been working in the school for over 40 years. I joined in September 1983. I really can't believe it's that long. I found myself staying there because of the lovely children and the people I worked with.

"I always had an interest in teaching. I went to the former West Midlands Teaching College right here in Walsall and when I left there were hardly any jobs to go to. I worked in temporary jobs for the first year. I worked at St Francis Infants in Shelfield and at Birchills Infants before finally getting a permanent job at Alumwell Infants.

"After lot of deliberation over whether I was ready to give it up, I decided to retire.

"I just loved working the with pupils and the staff. I've had an amazing career.

"The head Donna Harper and I have work together there all these years. We started at about the same time and she became the head. We've known each other a long time.

The old headteacher's log book showing that Julie Wooldridge started at Alumwell Infants School, in Walsall, in 1983

"My first head here was Cynthia Hughes who used to keep a handwritten log of everything that happened. All the headteachers kept diaries.

"Over the years there have been highs and lows, but the highlight of my of my career was that I was in charge of art and design. I enjoy organising the school's Creative Arts Week. I felt the children got a lot out of it and the school still runs it.

"The biggest change in teaching has been technology which has made a big impact. We used to have to make up our own resources. Nowadays there's so much amazing material online which is of much better quality than the old days when we had to create them.

"The children at the school are the same and are still wonderful to work with. They are receptive to new ideas, welcoming to others and friendly. It's a rewarding job and they enrich you.

"Pressures have mounted now in other ways. There is more paperwork to fill in and more administration."

Born and raised in Walsall the 63-year-old is also an artist and says she's she is looking forward to picking up her sketchpad, going travelling, catching up with friends, spending more time in the garden and walking her pet dog Lexie.

Pay tribute Alumwell Infants head Donna Harper said: "Julie is an inspiring, dedicated teacher, hardworking and brought lessons to life with interesting activities. She is a fabulous artist and the children she taught developed a love of art and design technology (DT).

"During the last week of term former pupils and former parents visited Julie and they reminisced about the past.

"She is a West Bromwich Albion fan, loves Cornwall, and enjoys going to concerts, particularly Bruce Springsteen's shows She is a positive person, loyal and always wants the best for the children and their parents. I met her in 1983 when we both went for an interview at Hillary Infant School. I was delighted to meet her again in 1985 when I joined Alumwell Infant School. She is a very special lady."