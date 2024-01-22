Walsall secondary school headteacher is absent for 'confidential' reasons

Walsall's Bloxwich Academy head Andy Seager has not been seen at the Leamore Lane site for a number of weeks. Now school operator Matrix Academy Trust has written to parents in relation to his absence from the secondary, formerly known as Frank F Harrison School.

The letter from trust chief executive Lynsey Draycott stated "there are no safeguarding allegations against the headteacher".

"We expect staff and our school community to maintain our high standards at Bloxwich Academy. I would also like to remind parents and carers of the expectations we have for our students using social media.

"Any breaches of these standards will be dealt with very seriously. As you would appreciate the reason for the headteacher’s absence is confidential," she added.

West Midlands Police said it was aware of the situation.