Ofsted rates Dudley Council adult learning courses 'good'

Ofsted have rated the authority’s adult and community learning provision as ‘good’ in a recent inspection.

Inspectors praised the range of subjects on offer that “have a clear focus on developing skills that residents need to enter employment”. Courses on offer includes floristry, digital, English and maths, photography and many more.

Councillor Paul Bradley, deputy leader of the council, said: "This is a fantastic endorsement fort the range and quality of adult learning courses we have on offer. I am absolutely delighted that inspectors have praised what they found and hope this inspires other people to sign up to one of the many courses we have.

"The start of the year is a great time to look at opportunities like this to improve people’s skills and learning."

More than 330 people are enrolled on accredited and non-accredited courses adult learning courses across seven venues.

However, Ofsted inspectors also highlighted areas for improvement including more professional development for tutors and more developmental feedback for learners