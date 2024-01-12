Black Country college named top sixth form college in the West Midlands

King Edward VI College Stourbridge has been recognised for its 'commitment to students, great teaching, and an inspiring learning environment that includes so many different academic subjects'.

Celebrating this milestone, staff at the college said they feel strengthened in their resolve to empower diverse and talented students to fulfil their goals and make a lasting impact on the community.

College principal Holly Bembridge said: "This is a testament to our exceptional staff and ambitious students.

"It highlights our unwavering dedication to the best in post-16 education.

“King Ed’s is always determined to go beyond the curriculum, fostering enjoyment of studies coupled with a very strong culture of student support and a fantastic range of extra-curricular opportunities.

"We are proud of our history, but we know that to serve our students, we must keep our eyes fixed on the future, and keep adapting to cultivate each new generation of resilient and successful young people.

“We're also proud to be the Black Country's top feeder to Oxbridge.

"Our Aspire team provides brilliant support to students aiming for these and other prestigious universities, helping turn dreams into achievements.”