Kingswinford primary school reopens after 'severe heating failure' is repaired
A school in Kingswinford has reopened after resolving its heating issues.
By Lisa O'Brien
Published
Last updated
Bromley Hills Primary School was closed on Tuesday due to a 'severe heating failure'.
The school said the issue was discovered on Monday morning and it had shut on Tuesday for repair work to be carried out.
But staff said the heating issue had now been resolved and it would be open as normal on Wednesday.
They apologised for the unexpected inconvenience and said they were looking forward to seeing families once again.