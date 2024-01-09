Primary school closed due to 'severe heating failure'

Bromley Hills Primary School said the issue was discovered yesterday morning and it has shut today for repair work to be carried out.

Parents will be told later today if the school will reopen tomorrow.

An announcement made by the school yesterday on Facebook said: "It is with deepest apologies and frustration that we will have to close Bromley Hills tomorrow due to a severe heating failure.

"When the issue was discovered at 7am this morning, Dudley were contacted immediately but cannot come out until tomorrow to repair it.

"We understand the frustration and inconvenience this will cause, but these are circumstances beyond our control and we have to follow Dudley instructions.

"We will confirm tomorrow that we are open on Weds and, once again, we apologise for the inconvenience this unexpected turn of events will cause."