Black Country schools at centre of drive to reduce pupil absence

The Khalsa Academy based in Millfields Road, Ettingshall, is among 18 new attendance hubs chosen for the expansion of a Government scheme to tackle persistent absence at the start of the spring term.

In addition, schools in Walsall will later this year benefit from a £15 million national attendance mentor pilot programme to help families with children struggling to attend lessons.

Hubs are run by schools with excellent attendance records and which share practical ideas with other schools which need help to drive up figures.

Khalsa Academy is only the second West Midlands school to be selected to be a beacon and staff will be helping others with initiatives including tailored breakfast clubs, extracurricular activities, improving their procedures, managing attendance data.