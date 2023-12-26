Schoolchildren and teachers honoured at annual awards

Last summer’s Year 11 and Year 13 students were presented with their GCSE and A-level certificates and there were special prizes for outstanding effort and achievement.

High-flyer Ethan Walker, now reading chemistry at Birmingham University after gaining A*AA, was presented with the Achievement Award, Attendance Award and physics award.

The Jak Crump Award for Achieving Against the Odds went to Year 11 student Lizzie Haden who has battled through a number of surgical operations.

European champion kickboxer Sid Bayliss, from Year 10, who trains with the GB team, won the David Seddon Sporting Excellence Award and a new award of Contribution to Sports was presented to year 12 student Grace Gallagher-Kennett.

The Lady Eddy Award for Outstanding Service went to teacher Simon Gough in recognition of his 24 years dedication to the school.

Governor Endeavor Awards were presented to Noah Meredith and Phoebe Weston and silver Duke of Edinburgh Awards were received by Isabelle Curry, Harry Gardiner and Katie Gilbert.

Subject awards were made to students who excelled in last year’s GCSE and A-levels with Jack Smales picking up two awards for maths and biology along with Hannah Chance who was awarded the prize for art and design and RE.

The Principal’s Awards went to Jack Venables, Keisha Bayliss-Poyner and Marc Bernabe and last year’s head student Sam Middleton.

Guest of honour was TV sports commentator Rob Walker, who presented the awards and gave an inspirational speech encouraging students to follow their passion and work hard to achieve their goals.