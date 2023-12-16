All the Wolverhampton schools rated 'outstanding' or 'good' as 90 per cent achieve top grades

The new statistics mean that the proportion of schools in Wolverhampton with one of the two top grades is now considerably higher than both the regional and national averages.

Councillor Jacqui Coogan, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for education, skills and work, said education was a "central theme in our council plan and we're keen to work closely with local schools and academy trusts to ensure the best outcomes for all our children and young people".

She noted the number of 'Good' or 'Outstanding' schools in the city was "thanks to the hard work of leaders, teachers, governors, pupils and parents", as well as commenting on the council's investment in education.

"Our Education Excellence Strategy, written in partnership with school leaders, ensures that all schools are reviewed annually, identifying areas of strength and areas where there can be further development," she said.

"Where additional support is needed to help schools get better, our Education Excellence team works closely with school leadership teams, governors and a host of services including Early Years, Citizenship Language and Learning, safeguarding and SEND and Inclusion, and this work has brought about a noticeable increase in standards over recent years.

"We carry out regular meetings with school leaders to monitor progress and review the quality of teaching, meet with the directors and CEOs of multi academy trusts to share updates and to offer support and challenge, and help governing bodies to recruit and train new members and appoint school leaders.

"We also hold termly network meetings and workshops focused on school improvement for headteachers, middle leaders and subject leaders.

"This is all really important, because we know that, with more children or young people able to attend high performing schools, their educational outcomes are likely to improve still further, and I would like to congratulate everyone for their hard work which has got us to this enviable position."

Here are all of the Wolverhampton education centres that have been rated outstanding and good.

Wolverhampton schools rated 'Outstanding

Woden Primary School

Last report: April 2015

Inspectors noted that:

Pupils across the school have a thirst for learning in whatever subject is being taught.

Pupils receive clear guidance about how to complete challenging tasks and activities.

Pupils across the school are making outstanding progress in reading, writing and mathematics.

Heath Park Secondary School

Last report: March 2014

Inspectors noted that:

Students achieve exceptionally well and make outstanding progress in English and in mathematics.

Teaching is consistently at least good and much is outstanding.

The behaviour and safety of students are outstanding. Students are proud to attend the school and are highly motivated to achieve their very best.

East Park Academy - primary

Last report: July 2019

Inspectors noted that:

East Park Academy is a school where pupils make exceptional progress.

Leaders ensure that pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are supported extremely well.

Pupils read widely and often. They appreciate the library facilities and outside reading courtyard.

St Michael's Church of England Aided Primary School

Last report: December 2017

Inspectors noted that:

The school provides a safe, nurturing and aspirational environment that supports pupils extremely well.

The headteacher, her leadership team and governors provide outstanding leadership.

Pupils are proud of their school. They demonstrate outstanding behaviour and attitudes at all times

Whitgreave Primary School

Last report: March 2023

Inspectors noted that: