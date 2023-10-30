Wolverhampton mayor drops in on school's Black History Month celebrations

Mayor of Wolverhampton, Dr Mike Hardacre, visited the Khalsa Academy as part of its vibrant Black History Month celebrations. Pictured from left: Head of humanities Bal Bujarh, head of school Sukhdev Shoker and Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Dr Mike Hardacre

The Khalsa Academy Wolverhampton (TKAW) in Bilston hosted the city's Mayor Dr Mike Hardacre as part of a special event.

It featured engaging anti-racism workshops led by the Anne Frank Trust and a delectable treat prepared by staff.

Pupils and staff were thrilled to engage with the mayor as they shared stories, experiences and reflections on the significance of Black History Month.

One of the highlights of the day was the anti-racism workshops which empowered pupils with insights and tools to combat prejudice, discrimination and injustice.

Pupils were encouraged to embrace tolerance and empathy, and to stand up against racism and hatred in all forms.

To add a delightful culinary twist to the celebration, staff members prepared a feast of mouth-watering Caribbean dishes.

Sukhdev Shoker, head of school at TKAW, said: "Our Black History Month celebration was a resounding success, with the mayor's visit, enlightening workshops and the culinary talents of our staff.