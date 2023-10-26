Latest pumping equipment donated to college to help students prepare for jobs

Selwood employees handing over the pump to Stafford College

Industry leader Selwood is helping the next generation of pump engineers and construction workers at Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG).

Using the S100 solids handling pump from Selwood, students will get hands-on experience using a market leading product in the water and construction industries.

The S100 is used to safely handle water containing sewage and solid waste, and is commonly used by contractors working in utility and construction projects.

Selwood's head of product and service excellence Reece Edwards said: “We’re proud of Selwood’s long-standing links with NSCG, where we have mentored dozens of students and supported many with apprenticeship placements over the years.

“The college’s work aligns perfectly with Selwood’s approach to educating young people about our industry and helping to give them a head start when beginning their careers."

“We’re delighted to be deepening this relationship with the donation of a Selwood-manufactured S100 solids handling pump, which will provide the students with valuable hands-on experience of one of our flagship products, used in construction and water industry applications around the UK.

“We look forward to continuing to work closely with NSCG as we work together to support the industry stars of the future.”

Selwood and NSCG have worked together for more than 20 years nurturing dozens of construction plant workers, many of which have continued their careers with the leading pump solutions company.

The college's curriculum leader in construction plant Eddie Peake added: “We value the strong links we have forged with Selwood and appreciate this donation as a gesture to the partnership we have developed over many years.

“This donation will allow us to provide detailed, hands-on training to future construction workers, using modern high-end technologies that support a wide range of construction applications commonly found in industry.