Here's what Ofsted has to say about Walsall's 'Outstanding' schools

A number of schools in Walsall are rated 'outstanding'

Walsall has a number of schools which have worked hard to achieve an 'outstanding' rating and a glowing report.

The education watchdogs carry out inspections and with rate a school on a number of categories. For secondary schools, these are quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and sixth-form provision.

For primary schools; achievement of pupils, quality of teaching, behaviour and safety of pupils, and leadership and management.

It is however worth noting that many of these schools have not been inspected for several years and so could be due an inspection in the near future. Some other schools may have only been inspected by Ofsted recently and still be waiting for reports.

This list does not include standalone nurseries, children's centres, special schools, grammar schools or private schools.

Primary schools

St Mary's The Mount Catholic Primary School, Jesson Road, Walsall – last inspected October 2013

Inspectors noted that:

Pupils make excellent overall progress during their time at school. Achievement and attainment are exceptional in mathematics.

Teachers have excellent subject knowledge, have high expectations of pupils and detailed knowledge of the learning needs of every pupil.

Pupils' behaviour and enthusiastic attitudes to learning are exemplary.

Whitehall Nursery and Infant School, West Bromwich Road, Walsall – last inspected December 2014

Inspectors noted that:

Teachers have high expectations of pupils' behaviour and achievement and challenge them to do the very best they can.

Pupils have excellent attitudes to learning, and their behaviour is outstanding.

Children make rapid progress, often from very low starting points.

Delves Infant and Nursery School, Botany Road, Walsall – last inspected February 2016

Inspectors noted that:

Parents are overwhelmingly supportive of the school.

Pupils have excellent attitudes to learning, and enjoy coming to school.

Strong teamwork is evident throughout the school.

Kings Hill Primary School, Old Park Road, Wednesbury – last inspected January 2018

Inspectors noted that:

The headteacher provides exceptional leadership.

Disadvantaged pupils are supported extremely well through a very good team.

Pupils receive a broad and rich curriculum.

Secondary schools

Queen Mary's High School, Upper Forster Street, Walsall – last inspected October 2021

Inspectors noted that:

Pupils achieve exceptionally well across the whole curriculum.

The curriculum provides exceptional opportunities for pupils' broader development.

The school promotes diversity and equality very effectively.

Queen Mary's Grammar School, Sutton Road, Walsall – last inspected March 2023

Inspectors noted that:

Leaders are determined that all pupils will do very well.

Pupils are very enthusiastic about attending the school.

Behaviour of pupils is exemplary around school.

Castle School, Odell Road, Walsall – last inspected July 2013

Inspectors noted that: