JLR launches new schools partnership programme

The programme is focused on improving opportunities for groups underrepresented in the industry including young females, pupils from challenging socio-economic backgrounds and those with English as a second language, creating a pipeline of talent to build JLR’s next generation of modern luxury vehicles.

In collaboration with The Careers and Enterprise Company, JLR identified 40 secondary schools that reflected the company’s diversity and inclusion aspirations. The schools are located close to JLR sites including its engine manufacturing centre at the i54, Wolverhampton; Birmingham, and Solihull.

Three times per academic year, each school will benefit from JLR engineers meeting teachers to help them to build lesson plans in order to apply the curriculum to real-world future careers

JLR’s STEM Propulsion Network will offer pupils opportunities to work with JLR engineers on projects like building mini-electric vehicles.

JLR will also facilitate networking amongst teachers to increase school-to-school support.

There will be careers workshops, supporting pupils from key stage 3 to 5 with decision making and application submissions The Jaguar TCS Racing Team has committed to supporting the new programme, aiming to inspire, educate and nurture a next generation of talent that is diverse and inclusive.

There will be visits from Jaguar TCS racing drivers Mitch Evans and Nick Cassidy along with the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 race car.

Nigel Blenkinsop, JLR’s executive director of enterprise performance and quality and board sponsor for early careers, said: “We recognise that young people from challenging socio-economic backgrounds, ethnic minorities and women are underrepresented in our business, so we are proud to be able to work with these schools to nurture future workplace skills and opportunities for the next generation of talent.

“JLR is committed to fostering a more diverse, inclusive and unified culture to better understand and serve our clients, fuel our innovation and engage and inspire our people.”