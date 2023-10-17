Stourbridge school unveils new outdoor learning area set to grow children's minds

Pupils and staff at Rufford Primary School pictured with the Mayor of Dudley

The new facility has been officially unveiled at Rufford Primary School in the hopes of fostering creativity amongst youngsters aged between two and five.

Headteacher Erica Tilley said: "We are delighted to introduce this exciting addition to our school. Our Early Years outdoor area is not just a playground - it is a space for discovery, creativity and fun.

"We look forward to witnessing the joy and growth it brings to our young learners."

Pupils and staff at the Bredon Avenue school were joined by the Mayor of Dudley, councillor Andrea Goddard, on Tuesday who had a look around the outdoor facility.

She added: "The new play area will have such a huge impact on the start of the children's journey at Rufford.