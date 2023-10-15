Dudley primary school celebrates going from 'requires improvement to 'good' in Ofsted rating

Red Hall Primary School pupils celebrating the result of the recent Ofsted visit

Red Hall Primary School in Gornalwood had previously been ranked 'Requires Improvement' following a visit from education inspectors in 2019.

Ofsted paid a visit to the Zoar Street school again in September where it was noted that the school had made improvements and was now considered 'Good'across each of the five inspection areas.

Inspectors found Red Hall to be a "warm" and "welcoming" place that sets "high expectations" for all pupils, including those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Pupils were praised for their behaviour both in and out of the classroom and were described as having a "determination" to work as hard as they can.

It was also noted that reading is "prioritised" at the school, with learners able to read "fluently" and "with confidence".

Inspectors praised the number of after-school clubs on offer to pupils which include sports, games, art, dance, karate and archery.

The report also stated that school goers were able to "develop their social skills" through roles such as school councillor and well-being ambassador.

The nurture and care given to pupils with SEND at the school was described as "impressive", with staff quickly identifying the "extra help" they may need.

Staff were found to have a "good relationship" with pupils and were praised for their encouragement of learners to "reflect on their own beliefs" and "respect" those of others.

It was however noted that pupils do not "achieve equally" in all subjects due to the "curriculum design" which does "not specify the small steps of knowledge" learners are required to know or remember.

Overall, inspectors found Red Hall to be Good" across the five areas of criteria which include quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

Head teacher Helen Tomlinson said she was "proud" of the result following the recent Ofsted visit.

She said: "I am so proud of the achievements that have been recognised of the whole team.

"They have worked so hard to make changes that are all centred on what is best for the children of Red Hall.