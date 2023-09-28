Day of celebration at ceremony to mark £7m Lichfield school

Jonathan Price (left) and Richard Gill CBE

The £7m Lichfield school, part of the highly-respected Arthur Terry Learning Partnership (ATLP) and located on Bridgeman Way on the Deanslade Park development, had opened to nursery and reception pupils at the start of the current school year .

Anna Seward Head of School Richard Storer said: “This school epitomises everything good about the ATLP. I've never known children start school so easily and that's down to the brilliant teaching staff we have."

One of the classrooms

"It has been a long journey from inception to opening but we are thrilled to finally have the children in school. It is wonderful to see their smiling faces each morning and to hear the positive feedback from parents and the wider community.

"We feel incredibly proud of what we have all achieved together and we are really excited about what the future holds for Anna Seward, the community and, most importantly, our children."

In June 2022 the ATLP was appointed by the Department for Education as the sponsor for the free academy school and, following a huge collective effort, it has opened just 15 months later.

Midlands-based main contractor G F Tomlinson built the 1,500 square metre site alongside fellow partners Staffordshire County Council, design and project managers Entrust and architects Arc Partnership. The two-storey building will eventually offer 210 primary school and 26 nursery places.