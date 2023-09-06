Mother overjoyed BBC documentary star solved her autistic son's education nightmare

Back to school - Oliver

Oliver, aged 12, was "totally failed" by numerous primary schools in Dudley borough leaving him without any formal education before he started secondary school.

He was excluded three times at Beacon Hill Academy, Sedgley, but is now enjoying lessons after renowned behavioural expert Marie Gentles OBE took a special interest in him during the filming of BBC 2's Helping Our Teens.

Mother Laura Addenbrooke, from Shell Corner, is delighted with the progress her son has made after seven years of constant worry and setbacks in the education system.

She said: "After Marie heard about what Oliver has gone through she told the school and the programme she had to help him, I don't know what would have happened if she had not helped us."

She said: "Oliver has autism and was completely and utterly failed by our education system for his entire primary school life. One primary school would only teach him for an hour and a half a day, so for years I would have to wait in Halesowen McDonalds with my youngest child because I don't drive.

"Another school kept him in a bubble way after Covid and despite needing to find him an alternative school in seven days Dudley Council left him without a school for seven months."

The documentary features other children from Beacon Hill Academy but until Marie, who featured in last year's documentary Don't Exclude Me, there were no autistic children involved despite the school having a dedicated centre for SEND (those with physical and mental health problems) children.

Laura said: "I agreed to be in the documentary because it was our last chance but also to raise awareness of how SEND children are being let down by the Government and councils."

Mrs Gentles, a former head teacher and author, observed Oliver interacting with teachers and pupils and then drafted a plan to improve his behaviour. She helped his teachers understand why the boy would get frustrated which in turn improved their relationship with him.

Laura added: "Marie is amazing, I feel so lucky we have had the benefit of her knowledge, the work she has done with him has shown when an autistic child's needs are met it makes worlds of difference."

However, Laura, 32, warned friends and family they might see her shedding a tear during the documentary which is being aired on BBC 2 tomorrow (Thursday) at 9pm.

The mother-of-two said: "I was called to school because of another incident and arrived with no make up, in tears, and the film crew asked if they could record it. It's very raw but I want people to see caring and living an autistic child is very difficult.

"I hope everyone will tune in to see our story and please excuse the sobbing state of me but as every mother knows our child are a sensitive subject. We went through seven years if hell it's an extremely emotional thing to talk about."