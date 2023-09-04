Brand-new £409K nursery with 85 spaces opens in Wolverhampton

The ribbon being cut on the Your Co-op Little Pioneers Lanesfield nursery. Photo: Dave Perry.

Your Co-op Little Pioneers Lanesfield nursery, located on Ward Grove, offers around 85 spaces for children aged from three months to five years.

The nursery is run by one of the UK’s largest independent co-operatives, The Midcounties Co-operative.

Each child and family in the new Lanesfield nursery will have an allocated key worker who will listen and work with them in partnership to make sure they’re getting the best from nursery life, from updates on their child’s progress to advice on toilet training, food, friendships, sleeping patterns and more.

The nursery has three separate rooms with a tailored environment for each age group to support their learning and development, as well as a large garden for outdoor play, a designated parents’ room with free Wi-Fi, and on-site parking.

Charlotte Patterson, nursery manager at Your Co-op Little Pioneers Lanesfield, said: "We are so proud of our new nursery in Wolverhampton. Not only does it look great, but it will provide an amazing environment where our children can grow and develop with the support of our excellent nursery team who have all been carefully selected and trained so they’ll quickly feel like part of the extended family with parent priorities and children’s happiness front of mind.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming all of our little pioneers as they begin or continue their education and development journey."

Mayor of Wolverhampton, Dr Michael Hardacre, added: "I welcome this incredibly well equipped and well-staffed facility. I am sure it will be a huge asset to the Lanesfield community."

All Your Co-op Little Pioneers hold the Millie’s Mark accreditation and are strongly recommended by parents on website Day Nurseries with a score of 9.8.

They also have Eco-Schools Silver status as a minimum, which recognises their efforts to empower children to understand and take responsibility for their environmental impact.

The nursery team at Lanesfield will seek to secure these accolades quickly after opening.

Your Co-op Little Pioneers Lanesfield Nursery will be hosting an open day from 10am to 2pm on Saturday where parents will be able to take a look around the brand-new nursery and its team will be on hand to answer any questions.

Parents at the new nursery can become a member of The Midcounties Co-operative, giving them a say in how it is run and access to exclusive deals as well as special offers from across its Your Co-op group of businesses.