Dudley College aims to get adults back into learning

Dudley College is part of a campaign to encourage adults back into education

It has joined forces with College Marketing Network as part of the National Campaign for Adult Education Revival.

It aims to combat the decline in adult participation in education, specifically focusing on part-time courses.

Dudley is one of 20 colleges across the UK taking part in the initiative to reignite interest in lifelong learning.

Emma Wilde, executive director at The College Marketing Network (CMN) said: "By working together, we aim to emphasise the value of education and the importance of creating a supportive and accessible learning environment for adults from all walks of life."

The joint campaign represents a dedicated endeavour to reverse the trend of declining adult education participation.

It aims to foster a culture of continuous learning and professional growth for adults at every stage of their careers.

As part of the campaign, Dudley College is using cutting-edge technology through the 'Upskill Reskill' platform. This allows adults to assess their skills, explore potential career paths aligned with their passions, and ambitions. It not only identifies new career opportunities but also provides avenues for refining and expanding existing skills.

Ms Wilde added: "We are proud to lead this ground-breaking national campaign in partnership with Dudley College, media agency Forward and Thinking Ltd, and Media Partnership Ltd. Our collective efforts are geared not only towards addressing the decline in adult education but also inspiring a renewed enthusiasm for learning among adults across the UK."