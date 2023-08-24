GCSE results: Big drop in West Midlands students receiving top grades this year

Students are receiving their GCSE results today, with fewer achieving the top grades now teacher assessments have ended

Figures reveal that 18.4 per cent of pupils in the region were awarded the top grades of 7/A or above.

That compares to 22.8 per cent last year when results came from teacher assessment.

The proportion of top grades this year is slightly up on the figure in 2019, before Covid, which was 18.1 per cent.

The regional trend follows the national picture, but reveals that results in the West Midlands are lower than the average in England.

Nationally, 21.6 per cent of students achieved the top grades – almost three per cent higher than in the West Midlands. The figure for last year was 26 per cent and in 2019 20.7 per cent.

In Wales, students out-performed their English counterparts, with Wales 21.7 per cent awarded the top grades of 7/A or above this year, compared to 25.1 per cent last year and 18.4 per cent in 2019.

Figures for those who have achieved a pass of 4/C or above also show the West Midlands continuing to slip behind the national average.

A total of 63.9 per cent achieved a pass, compared to 69.9 per cent last year and 63.8 per cent in 2019.

The average figure for the whole of England is 67.8 per cent, which compares to 73 per cent last year and 67.1 per cent in 2019.

The general pass rate for Wales this year is slightly lower than in England, at 64.9 per cent, compared to 68.6 per cent last year and 62.8 per cent in 2019.

Here are the percentage of GCSE entries awarded the top grades (7/A or above) by nation and region, with the equivalent figures for 2022 and the pre-pandemic year of 2019:

- North-east England 17.6 per cent (2022: 22.4 per cent; 2019: 16.4 per cent)

- North-west England 18.6 per cent (2022: 23.1 per cent; 2019: 18.6 per cent)

- Yorkshire & the Humber 18.2 per cent (2022: 22.4 per cent; 2019: 17.8 per cent)

- West Midlands 18.4 per cent (2022: 22.8 per cent; 2019: 18.1 per cent)

- East Midlands 18.5 per cent (2022: 22.5 per cent; 2019: 18.3 per cent)

- Eastern England 21.9 per cent (2022: 26.2 per cent; 2019: 20.5 per cent)

- South-west England 20.8 per cent (2022: 25.3 per cent; 2019: 20.4 per cent)

- South-east England 24.4 per cent (2022: 29.2 per cent; 2019: 23.5 per cent)

- London 28.4 per cent (2022: 32.6 per cent; 2019: 25.7 per cent)

- England 21.6 per cent (2022: 26.0 per cent; 2019: 20.7 per cent)

- Wales 21.7 per cent (2022: 25.1 per cent; 2019: 18.4 per cent)

- Northern Ireland 34.5 per cent (2022: 37.0 per cent; 2019: 30.5 per cent)

- All 22.0 per cent (2022: 26.3 per cent; 2019: 20.8 per cent)

Here is the GCSE pass rate (entries awarded 4/C or above) by nation and region:

- North-east England 65.3 per cent (2022: 71.2 per cent; 2019: 63.8 per cent)

- North-west England 64.8 per cent (2022: 70.3 per cent; 2019: 64.9 per cent)

- Yorkshire & the Humber 64.4 per cent (2022: 69.6 per cent; 2019: 64.1 per cent)

- West Midlands 63.9 per cent (2022: 69.9 per cent; 2019: 63.8 per cent)

- East Midlands 65.8 per cent (2022: 71.5 per cent; 2019: 65.8 per cent)

- Eastern England 68.6 per cent (2022: 73.7 per cent; 2019: 67.1 per cent)

- South-west England 69.2 per cent (2022: 74.2 per cent; 2019: 68.3 per cent)

- South-east England 70.7 per cent (2022: 75.5 per cent; 2019: 70.2 per cent)

- London 72.6 per cent (2022: 76.7 per cent; 2019: 70.6 per cent)

- England 67.8 per cent (2022: 73.0 per cent; 2019: 67.1 per cent)

- Wales 64.9 per cent (2022: 68.6 per cent; 2019: 62.8 per cent)

- Northern Ireland 86.8 per cent (2022: 90.0 per cent; 2019: 82.2 per cent)