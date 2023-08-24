GCSE results day: Schools ready to celebrate and support students collecting grades

Jasraaj Sandhar, Elliot Woodall and Eve Beards are all ready to get their GCSE results

Schools across the Black Country, Staffordshire and Wyre Forest will open their doors to welcome pupils keen to learn how they did with their GCSE results after two years of study and weeks of exams.

Experts are predicting a drop in grades, with around 300,000 fewer exam results graded 7 or above expected compared to 2022 as the 2019 grade pattern returns after years of Covid-19 disruption and grades being based on coursework.

Schools are still being quick to praise their pupils on their hard work and dedication over the last two years and to let them know that support will be there for them for whatever they plan to do next.

Wolverhampton Grammar School director of marketing Jenny Dredger still remembers taking her GCSE's back in the 1990s and spoke about what results day meant to her and to the pupils.

She said: "I guess it's about the anticipation of your final two years at school and where it all started ramping up and you're thinking about your destinations and universities, so it's all about the importance of securing your place in sixth form or college and knowing that you can plan for that.

"It's been difficult over the last two years for students as it has been very up and down and difficult for teachers too, having to give grades, then returning back to normal, but I think everyone has liked being able to get back to normal.

"We're expecting everybody to turn up tomorrow and there will be loads of teachers there to celebrate and commiserate with them and to discuss the next steps for them."

In Staffordshire, students are being reminded that there are options for them whatever their results are.

With thousands of students up and down the country considering their next steps, Staffordshire County Council’s Careers Participation Service is on hand to help them navigate their options and find the path that is right for them.

For those with a Sixth Form, College or job offer who aren’t sure if it’s right for them, advice and support is available via the Staffordshire Jobs and Careers website.

Staffordshire County Council Cabinet Member for Education Jonathan Price said: “Thousands of students across Staffordshire will be nervously awaiting their GCSE results, and I want to congratulate every one of them for the work they have put in over the last two years.

"All students should be proud of their results, no matter what they achieve.

“All young people need to stay in education or training until they are 18, but this does not have to be full time at school or college.

"Students can mix and match with work-based experience, or even become self-employed.