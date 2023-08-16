New £7m primary school completed and ready for pupils

Anna Seward Primary School

Anna Seward Primary School will be welcoming its first pupils in the new school year after a year-long build process.

Midlands-based contractor G F Tomlinson delivered the construction works through the Constructing West Midlands Framework, alongside Staffordshire County Council, design and project managers Entrust and architects Arc Partnership.

The two-storey school will initially welcome nursery and reception pupils before filling up year on year to accommodate 210 school pupils and 26 nursery places.

The school, which has been built in response to increased demand for places in the area, features state-of-the-art classrooms, a library, large hall, dedicated design and technology room and a full production kitchen to provide healthy meals for pupils and staff.

The accommodation makes good use of natural light, ventilation, and technology to provide modern energy-efficient spaces, as well as modern outdoor formal and informal play spaces.

The school will be part of the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership which runs six other schools in Lichfield. An official ceremony to celebrate its opening is planned to take place in September once staff and pupils have started the new term.

G F Tomlinson provided £212,976.00 of social value added opportunities for the local community, including organised site visits and career talks with students from nearby schools and recycled 98 per cent of its construction waste generated on site which was diverted from landfill.

Councillor Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for education, said: “Anna Seward Primary has been built in response to local housing developments, which have increased demand for school places in the Lichfield area. It has been great to see the school constructed over the past few months and, although the school summer holidays are currently in full swing, I’m sure many parents and pupils will be looking forward to starting their education in a brand-new school come September.”

Chris Flint, managing director of G F Tomlinson, said: "We are proud to have completed another project for Staffordshire County Council and continue our excellent working relationship, playing our part in expanding primary school provision in the local community.

“Seeing Anna Seward Primary School take shape over the last few months has been truly rewarding - knowing that the school will provide an exceptional learning environment for many local children.”