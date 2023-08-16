A-level results day 2023: What time are grades being released and what happens next?

Premium
By Sunil MiddaEducationPublished: Comments

A-level students are set to find out their grades for the courses they have spent two years working on.

Fingers crossed for A-levels joy
Fingers crossed for A-levels joy

This year is the second in a row that a return of full exams took place after Covid caused A-level results to be based on teacher or lecturer assessments after exams were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Education
News
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News