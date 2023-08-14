Birmingham university support staff to strike on A-level results day

University of Birmingham

Striking staff from the University of Birmingham will walk out on Thursday as part of a dispute over pay and terms and conditions, says trade union Unison.

Those preparing to strike on the day – which marks A-level results day and the start of the university clearing process – include administrators, cleaners, catering employees and other support workers.

Unison said it has been attempting to reach an agreement with the university over its pay structure, but it has now reached a "stalemate", with university managers to only increase pay if other changes are to be made to working hours.

It comes as tensions have been rising following the university's recent decision to "cut the union out of the loop" by making a direct offer to staff, says Unison.

The offer happened despite what the trade union is describing as a "clear rejection" of the offer by support staff in a strike ballot in June.

Around 90 per cent of Unison members who took part in the ballot voted to reject the university's offer and take strike action, should negotiations fail.

Unison Birmingham University branch secretary Mike Moore said: "The university is one of the wealthiest in the country. Senior managers have been clear throughout that the contract changes are not motivated by any financial need.

"The fact that managers want to impose drastic changes to out of hours work and working hours is massively concerning.

"Staff haven't taken the decision to strike during clearing lightly. While no one wants to inconvenience students, everyone needs to be aware of the problems beneath the University’s impressive façade. Staff are underpaid and some are using food banks. That's why they're striking to bring about the pay rises they desperately need."