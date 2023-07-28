SANDWELL JONATHAN HIPKISS 25/07/2023.Teaching Assistant Ann Roth is retiring after 50 years at Hall Green Primary School in West Bromwich. Pictured L/R Elliott Broadbent (11), Sienna Earls (9), Jameson Earls (6), Kaisan Banger (8), Ann Roth, Lucas Cheshire (11), Darcie Broadbent (6), Isla Banger (10).

Ann Roth, 66, of Oldbury, retired today after 49 years of assisting teachers at Hall Green Primary School on Westminster Road, West Bromwich.

The year one teaching assistant started at the school in September 1974, starting a long and rewarding career of helping nursery students prepare for their studies in primary and secondary school.

Mrs Roth, said: "Today has been a day full of ups and downs. I have cried and I have laughed, It's been a very emotional day.

"I have spent 49 years at this school, and 50 years teaching in the Sandwell area. I came here as a second-year student and the headteacher at the time offered me a job, I must have made a good impression."

Ms Roth started at the school as a nursery nurse before the role was changed to the teaching assistant role. During her tenure, she has taught three generations of families.

Ms Roth continued: "It has been so rewarding, I mostly teach early-year students, I just love that age, they soak everything up like a sponge and you are helping them to start their school career.

"I have taught the parents and grandparents of some of the students here now. It's quite weird actually when they come back later in life, it just shows that they love this area and love this school."

Mrs Roth will now retire to spend more time with her husband, Chris, three daughters, Gemma, Nicola and Sally, and nine grandchildren.

Ms Roth ended: "I would recommend anyone interested in teaching to get into it. Teaching students of all ages is hard work, but early years, you get so much joy from the students, it makes your heart warm.

"It's been the perfect career, I have enjoyed every single day. I can't thank Hall Green Primary School enough."

Teachers at the school have called Ms Roth "the perfect teacher" and likened her to the school's grandma.

Ms Lyndsey Dickens, a year 1 teacher who has worked with Ms Roth for over four terms, said: "It's a tremendous achievement. She is truly irreplaceable, she is such a huge part of our community here.