Wolverhampton school 'delighted' to become first to scoop health award

St Stephen’s CE Primary School pupils celebrate their Healthy Schools Platinum Award. Also pictured: Leah Goode, Education Programme Lead at Active Black Country, Charlotte Lander, PE Lead at St Stephen’s CE Primary School; Howard Jobber, Senior Public Health Specialist at Wolverhampton Council; Amanda Evans, PHSE Advisory Teacher at Wolverhampton Council; Sarah Horton, Headteacher at St Stephen’s CE Primary School; and Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Cabinet Member for Adults and Wellbeing.

St Stephen’s CE Primary School received the award for implementing a number of measures to promote the physical health of its students.

The school was particularly praised for promoting active travel to school, redeveloping its playground to encourage children to play and be more active, and the breadth and depth of its curriculum and out of school offers in relation to healthy eating and physical activity.

St Stephen's also closely monitors pupils’ personal development in relation to physical activity, and provides a wide range of opportunities for pupils to take on positions of responsibility, such as Rainbow Warriors, Playground Buddies and Bistro Buddies.

Headteacher Sarah Horton said: "We are delighted to be the first school in the Black Country to receive the Healthy Schools Platinum Award.

"Working alongside Active Black Country, Public Health and other partners has enabled us to further develop the provision in place in school and has really made a positive difference to the lives of the children and families in our community.

"Now, more than ever, it is tremendously important for us all to support our communities to ensure they live healthily and thrive within our city. Through raising the awareness and importance of living healthily across our school community, this award has recognised that we strive to contribute to an active, heathier region."

The Healthy Schools Platinum Award has been created in partnership with Active Black Country and all four Public Health teams across the Black Country to recognise those schools which demonstrate excellent practice in embedding a whole school approach to its physical activity, food and nutritional offer.

It has been developed by Wolverhampton Council's senior public health specialist Howard Jobber and PSHE advisory teacher Amanda Evans, working with Leah Goode, education programme lead for Active Black Country.

Leah said: “Myself and colleagues from the council were delighted to present St Stephen’s with the Healthy Schools Platinum Award.

"The school demonstrated a range of innovative approaches towards physical activity, food and nutrition and should be proud of their efforts.

“The award is a progression for any schools across the Black Country who have obtained a Gold Healthy School Rating on behalf of the Active Lives Children and Young People Survey to demonstrate their approaches towards physical activity, food and nutrition.

" If you would like further information on this please contact me via leah.goode@activeblackcountry.co.uk.”

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for adults and wellbeing, added: "This is great initiative by our Public Health team and fantastic news for the pupils at St Stephen's, who are being helped to live healthy and active lives."