Wolverhampton College students enjoy packed award ceremonies

Students of the Year: Jessica-May James Causer, 16, Ruby Smith, 17, Satwinder Kaur, 17, and Aram Alli, 19, with deputy principal Louise Fall

The achievements and successes of apprentices and students at City of Wolverhampton College attended awards ceremonies at the Rose Garden banqueting hall in Parkfields..

On Wednesday and Thursday, 400 students and guests packed the hall to see students recognised for their hard work throughout the year. There was also an evening graduation ceremony, complete with students in gaps and gowns.

The ceremonies were attended by 400 people

Deputy principal Louise Fall said: “Our students work extremely hard throughout the year to meet the challenging demands of their courses – often combining studying with jobs or other commitments – and the events are an opportunity to recognise their dedication and commitment to learning, celebrate their achievements with family, friends and tutors, and wish them the very best of luck as they take the next steps to their future career.”