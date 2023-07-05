Teachers striking over pay today across the Black Country and the region

NEU strikers at King Edward VI College, Stourbridge..

On Wednesday and Friday teachers from the National Education Union are walking out over dispute over better pay.

In April 2023, a pay and funding offer from Government was rejected by 98 per cent of NEU members on a 66 per cent turnout.

There are picket lines in Stourbridge, Wolverhampton, Dudley, Tipton and in Sandwell.

Georgia Preston-Sell is the NEU rep at King Edwards VI College in Stourbridge.

Speaking from the picket line, she said: "We are getting a lot of support from people on the ring road.

"We are in an education crisis, especially those working at sixth forms like us."

She added: "The sixth form sector was not even given the recent offer, there is a crisis. Greenfields Primary School teachers have come to join us as well so it is good there is support from all sectors.

Pauline Browne, West Midlands Regional Secretary of the National Education Union, said: “It is with great reluctance that our members are taking further strike action, but teachers have been left with no choice.

“In stark contrast to Wales and Scotland, where settlements were reached months ago, the Government of England is intent on dragging its heels. Gillian Keegan has refused to engage and refused to meet with the education unions, in spite of the vast majority of teachers rejecting her initial pay and funding offer at the start of April."

She added: “We want to find a solution but it seems the Government is more interested in political games. Having insisted that we must follow the advice of the School Teachers’ Review Body, Rishi Sunak and his Education Secretary are now saying the opposite.

She added: "It is increasingly likely that the recommendations of the STRB for 2023/24, delivered to Keegan weeks ago, will not be followed. It is believed that the review body has recommended a 6.5% rise for teachers but she intends to suppress this unpalatable report until the end of term."

“Gillian Keegan can avert strike action by publishing the STRB report and restart talks to find a serious solution to the dispute.”