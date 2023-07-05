Controversial Ofsted report finally published – and paints glowing picture of school where 'pupils flourish'

Thomas Telford School

The release of the findings from the inspection of Thomas Telford School, which took place in December, have been delayed due to a dispute between the school and the education watchdog.

But, published this morning, the report delivers an almost perfect verdict for the school, which is based in Overdale, Telford, and takes in large numbers of pupils from across Shropshire and Wolverhampton each year.

Rated outstanding in four areas – quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and sixth form provision, the report also concludes that leadership and management are 'good'.

The decision to rate 'leadership and management' as good was the reason the school has been downgraded from its previous overall grade of 'outstanding' to 'good' – and was the subject of much criticism from the school.

But the report paints a truly glowing picture of the school's work – describing a place where "pupils flourish" and a "culture of high expectations permeates every aspect of school life".

It praises the construction of the curriculum and adds: "Pupils make exceptionally strong progress and produce work of a very high standard."

It commends the efforts of teaching staff as key in pupils making "impressive gains in their knowledge and understanding over time".

Describing what it is like to attend the school, inspectors say: "Pupils flourish at Thomas Telford School. A culture of high expectations permeates every aspect of school life. From Years 7 to 13, pupils rise to the academic challenge and wealth of additional opportunities that staff provide.

"Leaders work in close partnership with parents and carers to ensure that pupils grow and develop into successful young adults.

"Pupils’ behaviour throughout the school is exemplary. In lessons, pupils show a hunger and desire to learn. They feed off teachers’ enthusiasm and passion for their subject.

"At lesson change-over and social times, pupils are mature and respectful of others. They carry their red folders to each lesson sensibly and wear their uniform and physical education (PE) kit with pride. Leaders deal with bullying swiftly if it ever occurs.

"The curriculum is broad and varied. In many subjects, teachers deepen pupils’ knowledge and extend their learning through activities in and outside of the classroom.

"The sixth-form curriculum is similarly wide-ranging and supplemented with a wealth of other meaningful opportunities. Parents and carers are overwhelmingly positive about the school and the support it gives to their children. As one parent commented in response to Ofsted’s survey, ‘My child is encouraged to follow her dreams and reach her full potential.’"

The report praises teaching staff for their work and says: "Teachers use their subject knowledge highly effectively to implement the curriculum.

"In lessons, strong modelling and clear explanations ensure that pupils understand the tasks they are completing and how these connect to what they already know.

"Teachers use questioning extremely well to check pupils’ understanding and pinpoint any gaps in their knowledge.

"Additionally, teachers use a range of different assessment strategies so that pupils know what they do well and how they could improve. As a result, pupils make impressive gains in their knowledge and understanding over time."

It also commends the way the curriculum is put together, stating: "Leaders have constructed a highly ambitious curriculum," adding "the curriculum is impressively planned and sequenced".

It gives an example of the work in science and art, stating: "Leaders have constructed the curriculum around ‘the big picture’, enabling pupils to draw together key knowledge and deepen their understanding of important concepts.

"There are similar strengths in art. The curriculum builds over five years so that pupils talk confidently and with sophistication about contemporary and historical artists."

The school's support for pupils with special educational needs is also praised, with inspectors concluding: "Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are extremely well supported. Leaders accurately identify pupils’ needs and provide clear, precise and effective support.

"This helps to ensure that pupils with SEND are well integrated into school life and make similar progress to others."

The focus and value of reading is also highlighted.

The report states: "Leaders have placed high importance on reading across the school. Pupils in Years 7 to 9 have regular visits to the school library, which is well stocked with a range of different texts.

"Reading interventions are carefully planned and based on accurately identifying those who need additional support. Leaders ensure that weaker readers are part of a phonics catch-up programme to help them improve their reading. Staff also run a highly successful peer reading scheme, where sixth-form students read to younger pupils."

The work of school leaders to "enhance pupils' personal development" is described as "exceptionally strong".

The inspectors found: "The school’s careers programme is rich and extensive. Pupils in all year groups have opportunities to engage with the world of work and increase their range and depth of experiences over time.

"Leaders ensure that pupils are fully aware of the pathways available to them when they leave school, including routes into apprenticeships and further education.

"Sixth-form students are active role models for younger pupils and play a key role in school life. Students greatly value the support they receive in helping to complete university applications. Many students achieve highly in the sixth form and successfully move on to Russell Group universities."

The report also commends the school's work in relation to careers, apprenticeships, further education and support for university applications.

The issue at the centre of the dispute between Ofsted and the school relates to the way codes are used to record pupils who are sent home for bad behaviour.

On this subject the report says the school's technique is a "variation from standard practice", and means governors do not have a full understanding of attendance at the school.

The report states: "Leaders have not ensured that staff use attendance codes consistently to record when pupils are sent home due to poor behaviour.

"This means that governors do not have a clear oversight of pupils’ behaviour and attendance.

"Leaders should ensure that, when pupils are sent home due to poor behaviour, this is recorded in the register in such a way that enables governors to have a better understanding of attendance, especially when pupils are sent home as a disciplinary measure.