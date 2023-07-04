Top school slams Ofsted over 'disproportionate and wrong' inspection grading

Premium
By Dominic RobertsonWolverhamptonEducationPublished: Last Updated: Comments

The headmaster at one of the region's most successful schools has criticised Ofsted over its decision to downgrade its rating from 'outstanding' to 'good'.

The head of Thomas Telford School is unhappy with the school's Ofsted rating.
The head of Thomas Telford School is unhappy with the school's Ofsted rating.

The watchdog's inspection into Thomas Telford School concluded that the school was 'outstanding' in every category apart from 'leadership and management', according to its headmaster Sir Kevin Satchwell.

Education
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News