Top school slams Ofsted over 'disproportionate and wrong' inspection grading

The headmaster at one of the region's most successful schools has criticised Ofsted over its decision to downgrade its rating from 'outstanding' to 'good'.
The watchdog's inspection into Thomas Telford School concluded that the school was 'outstanding' in every category apart from 'leadership and management', according to its headmaster Sir Kevin Satchwell.