Great Barr primary school has swimming pool reopened thanks to fundraising and generous donation

Pupils pictured with Councillor Simon Hackett, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for children, their headteacher Alison Connop and Garry Goodwin, of Dodd Group

The swimming pool at Grove Vale Primary School, in Monksfield Avenue, was closed in late 2021 due to the building no longer being fit for purpose.

With the cost of essential maintenance far beyond their school’s budget, the enterprising staff and children of Grove Vale began campaigning to raise the money – including through a Crowdfunder campaign, bake sales, a disco, sponsored walks and a grant from Sport England under its Places and Spaces match-funding initiative.

Seeing that the school was close to reaching its initial £20,000 target, the Urban Design and Building Services team at Sandwell Council contacted its contractor Dodd Group to see whether the building services business could bridge the gap.

Matthew Lewis, divisional managing director at Dodd Group, said the company was delighted to donate the remaining £3,000 to ensure the swimming pool could re-open.

“We know that the pool is a vital community asset – not just to the pupils of Grove Vale but to many more families in Great Barr,” he said.

“Swimming is a vital survival skill, but it’s also about health and wellbeing, social connection and confidence, so we were only too happy to write that cheque and ensure Grove Vale could have its pool back.”

Alison Connop is headteacher at the school and said the whole school community was grateful to everyone who supported its fundraising efforts.

“Grove Vale and the local community cannot thank Dodd Group enough for their generous donation that supported our school to meet our target of £20,000," she said.

"The kind donation has been gratefully received and our pupils and local families can now enjoy our wonderful swimming pool.

“Swimming and water safety are important life skills and Dodd Group have positively contributed towards securing this important legacy for our school and local area. Thank you, Dodd Group.”

Councillor Simon Hackett, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for children and education, commended Dodd Group for its generosity and said this was a great example of social value at work.

He said: “When awarding contracts, Sandwell Council buyers are encouraged to look beyond the basic scope and price of the work to seek suppliers that will give back to our communities, socially, environmentally or even – in the case of Dodd Group and Grove Vale Primary School – financially.

"We are delighted that children are able to resume their swimming lessons thanks to this generosity from a council contractor.

“A huge well done to the children, staff and wider community too, who worked so hard to raise money for their swimming pool.”