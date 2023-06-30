Popular science festival returning to Wolverhampton next week

Organiser Martin Khechara at last year's Sci-Fest

The University of Wolverhampton will hold its annual two-day festival, SciFest, which aims to spark people's interests in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

Sci-Fest, now in its eleventh year, will play host to 1,600 school pupils from over 20 schools around the region on Friday.

A community day will also be held at the city campus in Wolverhampton on Saturday, July 8 between 9.30am and 4pm.

It will offer a range of free workshops, interactive science shows, experiments, games and drop-in activities – all designed to bring STEM subjects to life.

Radeyah Ali, a pharmacy demonstrator, at last year's Sci-Fest

Visitors can experience the amazing world of STEM, explore physics, investigate biochemistry or even see the technology in the armed forces and take part in almost 100 different hands-on STEM activities in the courtyard discovery zone.

Exhibitors include the British Army, Twycross Zoo, West Midlands Police, the institute of physics, The Royal Biological Society, The Biochemical Society, RAF Museum Midlands, The STEM Workshop and many more.

Dr Martin Khechara, associate professor for engagement in STEM at the university, said: “The Sci-Fest festival is our way of reaching out to schools, colleges and the local community to engage people in STEM activities and get them interested in science, technology, engineering and maths to show them that STEM is someone for everyone, no matter who you are or where you come from.

“We’ve got a whole host of activities for people to do – an opportunity to see the earth like you have never seen it before with the explorer dome crew, watch our amazing science magician Matt Pritchard fool the mind with optical illusions on stage as part of his brilliant show, cook breakfast using an audience controlled robot with Fox dog studio’s and explore unbelievable science with the amazing Morgan and West.”

Professor David Proverbs, dean of the faculty of science and engineering at the university, said: “The idea behind Sci-Fest is to engage the community and showcase that science and technology is exciting and fun.

"We hope that, as well as enjoying what is on offer, people will learn something new as well.

“The university has invested over £100 million in new facilities for its science and engineering faculty and interest in our STEM courses is increasing every year.”

Booking in advance is required for the family day.