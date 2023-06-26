Ohh ahh! More than 100 primary pupuls enjoy pirate music festival

Anna Martin with children enjoying the pirate festival

Youngsters from Severn Academies Educational Trust’s six primary schools came to together at Stourport Primary Academy to explore music making.

The festival was led by freelance music teacher Anna Martin and as well as singing pirate songs and dressing up, the youngsters took part in various music-based activities, including making drums from trash.

Natasha Bragg, Stourport Primary Academy reception lead, said: “It was a great opportunity for all the trust’s reception children to come together and a wonderful, fun introduction to making music and singing.”

The trust’s other primary schools are St Bartholomew’s CE Primary, Wilden All Saints CE Primary, Hartlebury CE Primary, Far Forest Lea Memorial CE Primary and Wolverley Sebright Primary.