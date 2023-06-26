Ohh ahh! More than 100 primary pupuls enjoy pirate music festival

By Adam SmithWyre ForestEducationPublished:

A pirate-inspired music festival shivered the timbers of more than 100 reception children from six Wyre Forest schools.

Anna Martin with children enjoying the pirate festival
Anna Martin with children enjoying the pirate festival

Youngsters from Severn Academies Educational Trust’s six primary schools came to together at Stourport Primary Academy to explore music making.

The festival was led by freelance music teacher Anna Martin and as well as singing pirate songs and dressing up, the youngsters took part in various music-based activities, including making drums from trash.

Natasha Bragg, Stourport Primary Academy reception lead, said: “It was a great opportunity for all the trust’s reception children to come together and a wonderful, fun introduction to making music and singing.”

The trust’s other primary schools are St Bartholomew’s CE Primary, Wilden All Saints CE Primary, Hartlebury CE Primary, Far Forest Lea Memorial CE Primary and Wolverley Sebright Primary.

Chris King, trust chief executive, said: “We are able to provide enhanced learning experiences for the children in our family of schools and events like this create a sense of belonging to a wider community.”

Education
News
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News