Sutton Coldfield six-year-old lands national award for academic excellence

Alexander at the awards

Talented Mere Green Primary School pupil, Alexander-George Rusu, aged six, was among the 37 winners to attend the UK’s biggest ‘Inspire Awards’ for children, which celebrate the outstanding talent of achievements of 5-17 year-olds.

The popular year 1 pupil, has been recognised as a ‘Rising Superstar’, winning his award for the category of ‘Academics’.

Alexander’s mother, Laura Toader, said: “We are so proud of Alexander and this success – he is a high achiever in all areas.

"His academic excellence, growth mindset, commitment to learning, as well as his love for extracurricular activities and this award, will hopefully inspire other children to reach their full potential.”

‘The Inspire Awards 2023’ are a new initiative from the British Youth International College (BYITC), which was founded in 2015 by Glasgow-based academic and educator Dr Rashmi Mantri. The awards recognise ‘Super Achievers’ young people from all backgrounds who have excelled in fields including the environment, sports, media, art and creativity, science, technology, engineering & mathematics (STEM) and academics.

Kristal Brookes, headteacher of Mere Green Primary School, which is part of the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership (ATLP), said: “Huge congratulations to Alexander on this incredible achievement. He is a wonderful pupil who enjoys school and excels both inside and outside the classroom and is a real inspiration to those around him.”