Students go to space and beyond with an out-of-this-world art exhibition

'Out of this world' pupil's art exhibition at Redhill primary school in Cannock. Pictured with pupils is Kathryn Gittings from the art team

Pupils of Redhill Primary School in Cannock spent the curriculum year creating fantastic pieces of artwork looking at themes such as space, ancient Egypt and the natural world.

The idea for the exhibit came after the children's passion for art peaked last year when reception pupils invited their parents to view pieces of artwork they created in the classrooms. The idea soon grew, with students, teachers and trust board members all getting involved.

Libby Banks, headteacher at Redhill Primary School, said: "The event was a huge success and a celebration of our love of learning.

"It has been an absolute joy to observe the students of Redhill grow their talents and work together to inspire the community."

Staff at Redhill Primary School, which is part of the Shaw Education Trust, worked tirelessly to create the exhibition showcasing the student's creations, with arts leads Dani Douglas and Kathryn Gittings leading the development of the arts across the curriculum.

Cas, aged nine, said: "Our art exhibition is wonderful, I like everyone's designs and each year group have done something different.

"It amazes me how fabulous the art pieces look together. Making our art was fun and nice to put all of the little details in."

Charlotte, also aged nine and a student at the school, said: "I love our art exhibition, it shows how creative everyone can be.

"It allows everyone to show off what they are good at. I enjoyed the detailed patterns on our pieces of art, and using the pastels to make the colour pop."

Shaw Education Trust CEO, Joe Morgan, said: "We are tremendously proud of the creativity, amazing skills and artistic talents of our children. They are remarkable!

"We firmly believe that art has such a valuable role to play in the fulsome development of our young people and are so excited to see this exemplified in the art exhibition."